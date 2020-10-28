UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Houthis Say One Perpetrator Of Sport Minister's Murder Arrested, Another Killed

Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:07 PM

Yemeni Houthis Say One Perpetrator of Sport Minister's Murder Arrested, Another Killed

The Interior Ministry affiliated with Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement has announced the arrest of a person suspected of killing Houthi Sports and Youth Minister Hassan Zaid in the capital of Sanaa, the ministry's spokesman, Abdul Khaleq Al-Ajri, said on Wednesday, adding that another perpetrator has been killed

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Interior Ministry affiliated with Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement has announced the arrest of a person suspected of killing Houthi sports and Youth Minister Hassan Zaid in the capital of Sanaa, the ministry's spokesman, Abdul Khaleq Al-Ajri, said on Wednesday, adding that another perpetrator has been killed.

On Tuesday, an armed group of people shot a car with Zaid and his daughter inside in southern Sanaa. The minister, who led the opposition al-Haq ("Right") political party with an ideology close to that of the Houthis, died in a local hospital, while his daughter was severely injured. Later in the day, the movement has launched a probe into the case and blamed the minister's death on political rivals, backed by the Saudi-led coalition.

"The interior ministry in cooperation with the security and intelligence services has managed to find the perpetrators of the assassination of Youth and Sports Minister Hassan Zaid," Al-Ajri said in a statement, published by the security media center.

The spokesman said that one of those responsible for the murder had been arrested, and another neutralized while resisting the arrest.

In November 2017, the Saudi-led coalition, which backs the Houthi-rival government forces, published a list with Names of 40 Houthi leaders, including Zaid, who it seeks to seize or liquidate. The Saudi authorities have pledged to pay $10 million for information on the minister's whereabouts.

