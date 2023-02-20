UrduPoint.com

Yemeni Interior Minister, Russian Diplomat Discuss Ministry's Personnel Training - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Yemeni Interior Minister Major General Ibrahim Ali Haidan and Russian Charge d'Affaires to Yemen Evgeny Kudrov have discussed the bilateral security cooperation and exchange of experience in training and rehabilitation of the interior ministry's personnel, media reported on Sunday.

Haidan has highly appreciated the efforts to intensify the joint cooperation in the field of training and professional development of the Yemeni Interior Ministry's personnel as well as Russia's support of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, the SABA news agency reported.

Kudrov said that Russia supported the efforts aimed at preserving unity and stability in Yemen and announced the continuation of security coordination and cooperation between both states, according to the news agency.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce until October 2 to negotiate an expanded truce.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels had failed to negotiate the extension of the truce.

The rebels refused to extend the deal demanding that the government pay officials in the Houthi-controlled areas and threatening to hit oil infrastructure in Yemen and neighboring countries.

