Yemeni Lawmakers Urge President to Reconsider Relations With Saudi-Led Coalition - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Yemeni parliament demanded that President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi use his constitutional powers to reconsider the country's relations with the Saudi-led coalition, media have reported, amid a standoff between the government forces and the southern separatists in Aden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Yemeni parliament demanded that President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi use his constitutional powers to reconsider the country's relations with the Saudi-led coalition, media have reported, amid a standoff between the government forces and the southern separatists in Aden.

Yemeni Transport Minister Saleh al-Jubani told Sputnik on Wednesday that the internationally recognized Yemeni government had sent a letter to the country's president requesting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) be expelled from the Arab coalition in Yemen for allegedly supporting the uprising of separatists in the southern part of the country. The government forces and the separatists, who had been previously allied in their fight against the rebel Houthi movement with the support of the Saudi-led coalition, engaged in clashed on August 7. The fighting led to the seizure of military bases and government institutions by the separatist forces. They also left at least 40 people killed and 260 others injured.

Meanwhile, the SABA news agency reported on Wednesday that the parliament had called on the president to reconsider the country's relations with the coalition for restoring the state. Moreover, the parliament reportedly warned the president against deviating from policies aimed at restoring the country.

The legislature also condemned the seizure of government institutions by the separatist Southern Transitional Council in Aden and instructed the government to use all constitutionally allowed means to end the uprising and normalize the situation in the city.

Last week, the separatist forces returned the government offices under the authorities' control. However, the clashes between the separatist and the government forces resumed as the forces of the so-called Security Belt, loyal to the Transitional Council, captured military bases in the Abyan province.

The southern Democratic Republic of Yemen and the northern Yemen Arab Republic were unified in 1990, forming the Republic of Yemen. However, the southern regions have been seeking independence ever since.

The Southern Transitional Council was established in 2017. It is led by the former Aden governor, Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.