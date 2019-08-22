UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Lawmakers Urge President To Reconsider Relations With Saudi-Led Coalition - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:46 AM

Yemeni Lawmakers Urge President to Reconsider Relations With Saudi-Led Coalition - Reports

The Yemeni parliament demanded that President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi use his constitutional powers to reconsider the country's relations with the Saudi-led coalition, media have reported, amid a standoff between the government forces and the southern separatists in Aden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Yemeni parliament demanded that President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi use his constitutional powers to reconsider the country's relations with the Saudi-led coalition, media have reported, amid a standoff between the government forces and the southern separatists in Aden.

Yemeni Transport Minister Saleh al-Jubani told Sputnik on Wednesday that the internationally recognized Yemeni government had sent a letter to the country's president requesting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) be expelled from the Arab coalition in Yemen for allegedly supporting the uprising of separatists in the southern part of the country. The government forces and the separatists, who had been previously allied in their fight against the rebel Houthi movement with the support of the Saudi-led coalition, engaged in clashed on August 7. The fighting led to the seizure of military bases and government institutions by the separatist forces. They also left at least 40 people killed and 260 others injured.

Meanwhile, the SABA news agency reported on Wednesday that the parliament had called on the president to reconsider the country's relations with the coalition for restoring the state. Moreover, the parliament reportedly warned the president against deviating from policies aimed at restoring the country.

The legislature also condemned the seizure of government institutions by the separatist Southern Transitional Council in Aden and instructed the government to use all constitutionally allowed means to end the uprising and normalize the situation in the city.

Last week, the separatist forces returned the government offices under the authorities' control. However, the clashes between the separatist and the government forces resumed as the forces of the so-called Security Belt, loyal to the Transitional Council, captured military bases in the Abyan province.

The southern Democratic Republic of Yemen and the northern Yemen Arab Republic were unified in 1990, forming the Republic of Yemen. However, the southern regions have been seeking independence ever since.

The Southern Transitional Council was established in 2017. It is led by the former Aden governor, Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Parliament Yemen UAE Independence Aden United Arab Emirates August 2017 2015 Media All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

17 million adult Pakistanis say they eat out every ..

7 minutes ago

Israel strikes Hamas base after alleged rocket att ..

45 seconds ago

New Zealand to Contact Ukraine Over 'Abhorrent' Sa ..

18 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end flat ahead of US data, Fed speech ..

18 minutes ago

Arab Coalition Forces shoot down two Saudi-bound H ..

18 minutes ago

Russia sends 'Fedor' its first humanoid robot into ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.