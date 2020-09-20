Yemeni Military Says Regained Control of Strategic Positions in Northeast - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The Yemen Army says it has taken control of strategic military positions in the country's northeast, after clashes with Houthi rebels.

According to a Saturday statement from Yemen's Defense Ministry, the clashes took place in Ma'rib Governorate; dozens of Houthis were killed or wounded, some were taken prisoner.

The Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes against Houthi reinforcements that were moving from Al-Bayda to Ma'rib, according to the statement.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement since 2015.

A Saudi-led coalition has launched an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

On Tuesday, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said that he had sent an advanced draft of the conflicting sides' Joint Declaration to the government of Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement.

On Friday, the sides to the Yemeni conflict gathered in Switzerland for a meeting to discuss prisoner release, according to Griffiths.