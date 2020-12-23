Yemeni Minister Hopes Riyadh Deal Implementation to Remove Tensions in Southern Provinces

Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance Muhammad Eida Shabiba expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik that the complete implementation of the Riyadh peace agreement would guarantee a de-escalation of tensions in the country's southern provinces controlled by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist movement that seeks the south's independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance Muhammad Eida Shabiba expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik that the complete implementation of the Riyadh peace agreement would guarantee a de-escalation of tensions in the country's southern provinces controlled by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist movement that seeks the south's independence.

Last week, President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the peace deal concluded between the Hadi-led government and the STC in November 2019. Under the accord, the STC should return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities.

"We see the formation of a government based on an agreement of all components to be the most important step within the implementation of a system of procedures to fulfill the Riyadh agreement ... We deeply hope that the full implementation of the Riyadh accord will ensure the removal of tensions [that] recently erupted in the southern provinces from the homeland," Shabiba said. He also expressed the hope that the areas would witness no fresh rounds of escalation.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik announced a package of programs and priorities, with the most significant among them being actions to normalize the situation in the areas that are liberated from the rebel Houthi movement and now under control of the legitimate authorities. The programs will also address issues that greatly affect citizens' lives, Shabiba said, in response to questions about the work schedule of the new Yemeni cabinet and the endowments ministry in particular.

"We, as a ministry, are part of the government system and its operations, and we will work to fulfill these programs within our limits and professional duties. We will endeavor to revive the role of our ministry and intensify work of all of the ministry's branches in the provinces and districts, as well as support some of the ministry's sectors that faced a significant decline [in activities] over the past period," the minister added.

According to Shabiba, the new government will take the constitutional oath in the near future.

The senior Yemeni official also reiterated the government's stance in regard to the Houthi rebels, describing the movement as "terrorist militias," who have seriously undermined the region's stability and affected international shipping routes and the life of Yemen's citizens.

Earlier in the week, the deputy director of the Yemeni president's office, Ahmad al-Issa, told Sputnik that his country counts on the efforts of Saudi Arabia in implementing the terms of the Riyadh peace deal between the government and southern separatists, especially those connected to the military and security fields.

Yemen has also expressed gratitude to Russia for its tangible role and continuous efforts made by Moscow in helping the war-torn country achieve security and stability over its lands, as well as achieve a comprehensive political solution to the ongoing crisis.