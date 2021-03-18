UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Minister Of Civil Service Survives Explosion In Southern City Of Aden - Reports

Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Yemeni Minister of Civil Service and Insurance Abdul Nasser Al-Wali on Thursday survived an attack after an explosion targeted his convoy in the country's southern administrative center of Aden, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

An explosive device went off at the time when the convoy was passing, the channel said, noting that, however, the attack resulted in no casualties. The assault took place shortly after Yemen's air defense systems downed a booby-trapped drone over the Maasheeq presidential palace, which has been home to the country's government since late December.

At the same time, a source in the Aden authorities told Sputnik that 12 people, including seven military and five civilians, were killed as a result of an attack by al-Qaeda militants (a terrorist group; banned in Russia) on a security checkpoint in the Abyan province.

Earlier in the week, Aden has seen an anti-government rally, as the population protested against deteriorating living conditions and the non-payment of salaries and pensions. Protesters encircled the Maasheeq palace, but then security forces convinced them to leave.

In mid-December, the country's president announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal concluded with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council in November 2019. The new cabinet sits in Aden, as the official capital, Sanaa, has been under the control of the rebel Houthi movement since September 2014.

