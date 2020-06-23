(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Yemeni Minister of Industry and Trade Mohamed Abdul-Wahed al-Maytami has submitted his resignation to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in a protest against the absence of the government's efforts to respond to hostile actions of armed groups supported by some of the Saudi-led coalition members.

"The public attempts to tear [Yemen] apart and the absence of a government's clear position that shows and rejects moves that undermine the state of Yemen and destroy its social structure force me to hand in the resignation as an expression of my stance against those actions carried out by armed militias backed to overthrow the state and its legitimacy and hack it into pieces," al-Maytami said late Sunday.

A number of countries in the region, which are the members of the Saudi-led coalition, seek "to rebel against the constitutional legitimacy" of Yemen, the minister noted.

Some of these countries arm and provide financing to local militias in an effort to topple the legitimate government, the minister added, in an apparent reference to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Yemeni authorities have repeatedly accused UAE of supporting the Southern Transitional Council (STC) that had recently gained control over the Socotra Island, which is a part of southern Yemen.

The Yemeni government has repeatedly accused the separatists of trying to claim Socotra. On Thursday, the Saudi forces that support the Yemeni army reportedly left strongholds in the vicinity of Socotra's provincial capital of Hadiboh and placed them under the control of the STC. Following this step, the STC announced on Sunday that it has established complete control over Socotra. In response, the Yemeni government slammed the island's seizure as "a full-blown coup that undermined the state's institutions" in the province of Hadiboh.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Saudi-allied Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The situation has been complicated by the STC, which seeks to secede from Yemen.

In November 2019, the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the separatists signed a peace treaty in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Despite the agreement, confrontations between the two sides persist.