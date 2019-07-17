UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Minister Says UAE Redeploying Soldiers Inside Yemen Rather Than Pulling Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was said to have been pulling out its troops from Yemen, is redeploying them inside the country, Hamzah Alkamaly, the Yemeni deputy minister for youth and sports, who took part in the 2018 Stockholm talks, told Sputnik, adding that "nothing was clear" at the moment

News articles, saying that the UAE, the leading member of the Saudi-led coalition, planned to withdraw its troops from Yemen, appeared in various media outlets earlier this month. Later, UAE officials reportedly said their country was redeploying troops from the port city of Al Hudaydah and conducting a tactical retreat in other parts of the country.

"I think it's redeployment more than withdrawal. We have very good relations with the Emiratis, we are working with them against the Houthis. So they will redeploy, they will move them [the troops] from one area to another.

For now, nothing is clear but we will have an agreement," Alkamaly said.

The minister stressed he had been told that Monday's meeting between Yemeni parliament Speaker Sultan Al Burkani and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was "very fruitful."

On Sunday and Monday, the representatives of the Houthi movement and the Yemeni government met for talks aboard a UN vessel in the Red Sea. The United Nations said in a statement that the sides agreed on new measures to reinforce ceasefire and de-escalation in Hudaydah city and governorate.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

