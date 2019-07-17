UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Minister Urges Griffiths To Be Tougher With Houthis To Push For Crisis Solution

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Yemeni Minister Urges Griffiths to Be Tougher With Houthis to Push for Crisis Solution

Hamzah Alkamaly, the Yemeni deputy minister for youth and sports, who took part in the 2018 Stockholm talks, told Sputnik that UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths should stick to clarity and straightforwardness when dealing with the Houthis to push the rebels toward finding a solution to the ongoing crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Hamzah Alkamaly, the Yemeni deputy minister for youth and sports, who took part in the 2018 Stockholm talks, told Sputnik that UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths should stick to clarity and straightforwardness when dealing with the Houthis to push the rebels toward finding a solution to the ongoing crisis.

Earlier in the day, a Yemeni political source told Sputnik that Griffiths had arrived in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, to hold talks with the Houthis on the implementation of the Stockholm ceasefire agreement and the first stage of the plan to relocate troops away from the ports and the port city of Al Hudaydah.

"Griffiths was too much optimistic [about the Stockholm agreement] from the beginning and will keep being too optimistic because it's his work to be optimistic. But for me, right now, his work is to be clear with the Houthis. They [the Houthis] are not letting the resolution to take place. He must be clear with them, if he is clear with them, if he is straight with them, I think we will reach something.

But in this way, the way he is dealing with Houthis, is making it harder and harder for him and for us," Alkamaly said.

Representatives of the Houthi movement and the Yemeni government met for talks aboard a UN vessel in the Red Sea on Sunday and Monday. The United Nations said in a statement that the sides agreed on new measures to reinforce ceasefire and de-escalation in Hudaydah city and governorate.

The new agreement between the Yemeni warring parties follows a ceasefire deal for Al Hudaydah that was concluded at UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden last year.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - nearly 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid and protection.

