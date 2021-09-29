UrduPoint.com

Yemeni NGO Wins UN Refugee Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:00 PM

Yemeni NGO wins UN refugee award

The United Nations said Wednesday that a Yemeni humanitarian organisation working to help people displaced by the country's conflict was this year's recipient of its prestigious Nansen Refugee Award

Geneva, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Wednesday that a Yemeni humanitarian organisation working to help people displaced by the country's conflict was this year's recipient of its prestigious Nansen Refugee Award.

Praising the "extraordinary work" carried out by the Jeel Albena Association for Humanitarian Development, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the NGO was "an example of humanity, compassion and dedication." The group, founded by Ameen Jubran in 2017, won the prestigious award "for its unwavering support for displaced Yemenis, even as shifting frontlines brought gun battles and explosions to its doorstep," the UNCHR said.

The award "draws attention to people displaced by conflict in Yemen, a country facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises," Grandi said.

Jubran, 37, had himself been displaced by fighting and nearly killed, the UN body said.

"The areas where we work are considered to be among the most impoverished, and also the most dangerous," the statement quoted Jubran as saying.

"We felt the danger every day but, despite that, we had displaced people and others who needed our help. We couldn't just leave them behind without providing them with assistance." The conflict erupted when Huthi rebels from the country's Zaidi Shiite minority in northern Yemen entered the capital Sanaa in September 2014, seizing the government headquarters.

The rebels allied themselves with military units loyal to their former enemy, ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had been forced to quit after a 2011 uprising.

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and, according to the UN, is causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Four million people have fled their homes and are in dire need of protection and assistance, but the conflict and its human suffering were often ignored, the UNHCR said.

Jeel Albena employs more than 160 people and is supported by an additional 230 volunteers, many of whom are displaced themselves.

Based in the Red Sea port city of Hudaydah, it has provided jobs and around 18,000 emergency shelters for people who are internally displaced and living in informal sites in the provinces of Hudaydah and Hajjah.

The organisation also supports displaced women to become self-sufficient and renovates schools, benefiting both the local community and displaced populations.

The UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award honours individuals, groups or organisations for going above and beyond the call of duty to protect refugees and other displaced and stateless people.

There have been over 60 global winners from different countries since the award was first established in 1954.

Since 1979, the Nansen laureates are awarded $150,000, financed by the governments of Norway and Switzerland.

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations Minority Yemen Norway Hajjah Sanaa Switzerland September Women 2017 From Government Refugee UNHCR Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Duabi a national achievement and leading ..

Expo 2020 Duabi a national achievement and leading international forum in findin ..

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency ..

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency bridges can speed up internat ..

47 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Co ..

47 minutes ago
 A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

1 hour ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

1 hour ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.