WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Saudi Arabia's doctors have successfully separated Yemeni parasitic twin in a surgery performed at the Specialized Children's Hospital in Riyadh, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center announced in a release.

A parasitic twin is an identical twin that has stopped developing during gestation, but is physically attached to the fully developing twin.

"Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Head of the Surgical and Multidisciplinary Team for the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, announced today the successful separation surgery of the Yemeni parasitic twin 'Aisha Ahmad Saeed Mahamod,'" the release said on Thursday. "The surgery that took place at the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital, Ministry of National Guard - Health Affairs in Riyadh, was made possible by the generosity of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud."

The Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center noted that Saudi Arabia covered all the expenses, including medical care, transportation and accommodation costs for the baby and her family.

The relief center revealed citing Dr. Al Rabeeah that the complex eight-phase procedure lasted about 8.5 hours, and was carried out by 25 doctors and specialists as well as numerous technicians and nursing staff.

"Baby Aisha was sedated and necessary tubes were inserted to ensure the accurate monitoring of her condition during the surgery," the release said. "The second phase was led by the head of the pediatric urology team, Dr.

Fayez Al Modhen, who performed a diagnostic endoscopy of the girl's urinary and reproductive systems. The third phase involved sterilization and preparation of the surgical sites."

The plastic surgery team headed by Dr. Obaid Al Mishail then began the fourth phase with the opening and preparation of the skin and membranes from the parasitic limbs to help cover the void after separation.

"The pediatric orthopedic team led by Dr. Ayman Al Jawadi participated in the fifth phase to separate the pelvis and parasitic limbs and modify the pelvis," the release said. "Then the pediatric urology team returned to complete the sixth phase to separate and reconstruct the urogenital system, followed by the seventh phase to examine the intestines and to create a temporary stomach; this phase was conducted by a pediatric surgery team led by Dr. Mohammed Al Namshan."

The eighth phase involved all the members of the surgical team who participated in the reconstruction and closure, the release said.

Following the surgery, baby Aisha was transferred to the hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for monitoring and follow-up, the release added.

The surgery was the 50th successful separation conducted by the surgical team as part of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, which has been treating these special children since 1990. A total of 117 cases have been reviewed by the team from 22 countries across three continents, according to the release.