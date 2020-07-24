UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Parliament Speaker, US Ambassador Talk Settlement, Riyadh Accord - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Yemeni parliament speaker Sultan Al-Barakani in talks with the US ambassador has stressed the importance of implementing the 2019 Riyadh agreement to restore balance in the war-torn country and unite the state's ranks to counter the rebel Houthi movement, media has reported.

Al-Barakani met on Thursday with US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's state-run SPA news agency reported.

The Yemeni official reiterated parliament's support for all peace efforts in line with several main directions. Among them are reaching stability in Yemen, putting an end to the suffering of people, "which is exacerbated by the Houthi rebels on a daily basis," as well as fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic and various other diseases in light of the deteriorating humanitarian, living and health conditions in Yemen.

Henzel, in turn, also highlighted the importance of implementing the Riyadh agreement, signed between Yemen's legitimate government and the Aden-based southern secessionist movement, also known as the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

According to SPA, the ambassador reaffirmed support for the peace track in the middle Eastern country and noted that the United States "will work with all international partners in a bid to stop the war."

On November 5, 2019, the government led by President Abdrabbuh President Hadi and separatists operating in southern Yemen signed a peace deal in Riyadh to put an end to military confrontation.

Under the deal, the STC should return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities under the accord. The accord also stipulated that the parties should reorganize the military and security forces and unite efforts under the Saudi-led coalition's leadership to restore Yemen's security.

On June 22, Riyadh said that the country's government and the STC had agreed to a ceasefire and committed to implementing the peace agreement. Despite the treaty, confrontations between the two sides persist.

The situation has been complicated by military actions conducted by the Houthi movement, which is wageinga war against the Saudi-led coalition.

