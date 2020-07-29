UrduPoint.com
Yemeni President Appoints New Governor Of Main City In Country's South - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi issued a decree early Wednesday to appoint one of the leaders of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in southern Yemen, Ahmed Hamid Lemlis, as governor of Aden, Al Jazeera reported.

The decision to appoint a new governor for Aden was made amid Saudi Arabia's statements that the STC and Yemen's central government agreed to implement the Saudi-proposed new mechanism to implement last year's Riyadh agreement on reconciliation between separatists and the central authorities.

The mechanism provides for the formation of a new government within 30 days with the inclusion of candidates from the south and north.

