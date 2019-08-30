Yemeni President Expresses Resolve to Recapture Aden From Separatists Amid Escalation

Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi said he was determined to recapture Aden, the temporary seat of the internationally recognized authorities, from southern separatists in the wake of deadly UAE airstrikes in the area

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi said he was determined to recapture Aden, the temporary seat of the internationally recognized authorities, from southern separatists in the wake of deadly UAE airstrikes in the area.

On Thursday, the Yemeni Defense Ministry said that the United Arab Emirates, which is believed by many to support the separatists, had carried out airstrikes in the southern provinces of Aden and Abyan. The strikes left at least 300 servicemen and civilians killed or injured. They also made the government forces retreat from Aden and other settlement which they captured on Wednesday.

"We are not frightened by airplanes belonging to those targeting our land. We will win and we will return our temporary capital," Hadi said in a statement on Thursday.

The president called on Saudi Arabia to interfere in the situation and make the United Arab Emirates, its coalition ally, stop supporting the separatists.

On Wednesday, the government said its forces had re-entered Aden and engaged in fighting with the forces loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC). However, media reported on Thursday that the separatists recaptured the city.

The situation in Aden exacerbated on August 7 when the separatist forces, which had previously been allied with the pro-government forces in their fight against the rebel Houthi movement, took control of government offices and military facilities in Aden.

Pressured by the Saudi coalition, the STC later agreed to join a ceasefire and withdrew its forces from some key positions.

Nevertheless, clashes in the area continued with the Yemeni government accusing the United Arab Emirates of providing support to the armed uprising of the separatists, something which Abu Dhabi has denied.