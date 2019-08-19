UrduPoint.com
Yemeni President, Ministers Gather In Riyadh For Meeting Over Aden Crisis - Office

Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:42 PM

Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi held an extraordinary meeting in Riyadh on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Aden with his ministers of internal affairs and defense as well as the parliamentary speaker, the presidential office said

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the separatist Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is seeking independence for southern regions, took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in the port city of Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of Hadi. The STC, however, later agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden, thereby responding to the Saudi-led coalition's calls for stopping hostilities, which had left dozens killed, and withdrew its forces from the positions it had taken over.

"The Yemeni president held an extraordinary meeting with Vice President of Yemen Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, Speaker of the House of Representatives Sultan al-Burkani, Prime Minister of Yemen Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Minister of Interior Ahmad Al Misri, Defense Minister Mohammad Ali Al-Maqdishi," the office said in a statement.

The meeting was focused on the latest events in Aden, which was rocked by an armed rebellion led by the southern separatists.

The president urged the government to hold regular meetings to deal with the consequences of the rebellion and everything that prevents the Yemeni forces from confronting the Houthis.

Hadi also called for redoubling efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

