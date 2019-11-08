UrduPoint.com
Yemeni President, Southern Separatist Leader Commit To Implementing Peace Deal - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The internationally recognized Yemeni government, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), headed by Aidarus Zubaidi, agreed to implement a peace deal recently reached in Riyadh, media reported.

The two leaders held a meeting on Thursday.

During it, the president noted the "importance of making steps toward the implementation of all details of the Riyadh agreement to stabilize the situation in the south of the country," Al Arabiya reported.

Zubaidi, in his turn, noted the STC's readiness to support Hadi and work together with the government for the peace deal implementation.

Hadi also expressed his willingness to settle the situation in southern Yemen as soon as possible through comprehensive peace dialogue.

The two sides signed a peace deal in the Saudi capital on Tuesday.

The STC was created in 2017 and Zubaidi, the former governor of Aden, became its chief.

The separatist forces have been allied with the government in their fight against the Houthi rebel movement. However, they engaged in a conflict with the authorities in August, making Aden and other southern provinces a scene of violent clashes.

