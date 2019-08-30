(@FahadShabbir)

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi has called on Saudi Arabia to intervene and prevent the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from supporting the southern separatists, his office announced on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Yemeni Defense Ministry reported 300 casualties due to UAE airstrikes on government forces.

"On behalf of our entire fighting people of Yemen, I address with gratitude and appreciation our comrade in victories and destiny, Saudi Arabia .

.. with a request to intervene, to stop this egregious interference via support of these groups and use of air forces against our armed forces," Hadi's statement read.

Since 2015, Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the government and the Shiite Houthi movement.

The southern region of Yemen is seeking independence and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into a single state in 1990.

The UAE is rumored to support its efforts.