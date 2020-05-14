Yemeni Prime Minister Calls on Southern Separatists to Stick to 2019 Peace Deal - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek called on the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to return to the implementiation of the 2019 peace agreement signed in Riyadh, Yemeni media reported.

In late April, the STC introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces and declared a state of emergency in those areas. The separatists accused the internationally recognized government of failing to implement the 2019 agreement, while the government said that the council was destabilizing the situation in southern Yemen. There were also reports about clashes between the government troops and the STC forces in the province of Abyan.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni prime minister met ambassadors of five nations that are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and stressed the need for the end of the STC rebellion and its return to the Riadh deal, the SABA news agency reported on late Wednesday.

The STC was created in 2017. The secessionist movement is backed by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has launched an air campaign against the Shia Houthi rebels in northern Yemen.

In November 2019, Yemen's internationally recognized government, headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, signed a peace deal with STC aimed at putting an end to military confrontation. Apart from other things, the Riyadh agreement envisioned that the secessionists should return military facilities and state institutions, which they had previously seized in Yemen's south, to the government.