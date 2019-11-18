UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Prime Minister, Central Bank Governor, Ministers Heading Toward Aden - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:11 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Yemen's Prime Minister Moin Abdul Malik, the Central Bank's governor and a number of ministers are heading back toward the interim capital of Aden, Mukhtar Al Rahbi, an adviser for the Yemeni information minister, told Sputnik on Monday.

On November 5, the Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh an agreement that stipulates the return of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi's government to the port city of Aden, which was seized by separatist Southern Transitional Council's (STC) forces in August, unifies the two sides' fighters under a central command and establishes a power-sharing government.

"The government is now on its way to Aden in accordance with the Riyadh agreement. Today, the prime minister with a group of ministers returns to the interim capital," Al Rahbi said, adding that the prime minister was accompanied by the ministers of finance, education, electricity and communications.

He noted that "a number of ministers, who are in [Egypt's] Cairo and Jordan, will join the prime minister in Aden this evening."

The official also expressed hope that other provisions of the agreement, which are related to the integration of the UAE-backed STC armed militias and restoring stability in the south of the country, would be implemented within the security framework.

The November deal was sealed in the presence of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Hadi and STC President Aidarus Zoubaidi also attended the signing ceremony.

In August, separatists seized state institutions and military bases from governmental forces in Aden, which was declared a provisional capital of Yemen after the Houthi movement took control of the northern part of the country.

