Yemeni Prime Minister Condemns Murder of Ruptly Stringer

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek Saeed condemned the murder of Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety in the country's southern city of Aden.

Al-Quaety was killed by unidentified gunmen last week near his house in Aden. The stringer, who also worked for other media organizations, including AFP, was survived by a pregnant wife and three children.

"Freedom of expression and journalistic activities are the cornerstone of any democratic country and the basis for guaranteeing justice and freedom, and the settling of scores by hunting journalists, from the insidious murder of journalist Nabil al-Quaety to flagrant threats to journalist Fathi bin Lazrak, is unacceptable. Protecting the freedom of journalism means protecting the freedom of us all," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.