CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia made a peace deal happen between his government and southern separatists, adding Yemen relied on the Saudis in enforcing it.

The Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal, signed in early November, helped the Yemeni government regain control over its interim seat in Aden after southern militias seized it in August, in return for giving them cabinet jobs.

"The role of Saudi Arabia's leadership is unique and essential with regard to the Riyadh agreement and also to providing guarantees for its implementation during the current difficult phase," Malek said in an interview.

He added that his government was grateful for the Saudi initiative to build a military coalition, which has been attacking Houthi rebel positions in the north since spring 2015, and gave the rich Gulf monarchy credit for helping Yemen financially.