UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek Says Counts On Saudi's 'Essential' Role In Enforcing Peace Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek Says Counts on Saudi's 'Essential' Role in Enforcing Peace Deal

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia made a peace deal happen between his government and southern separatists, adding Yemen relied on the Saudis in enforcing it

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia made a peace deal happen between his government and southern separatists, adding Yemen relied on the Saudis in enforcing it.

The Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal, signed in early November, helped the Yemeni government regain control over its interim seat in Aden after southern militias seized it in August, in return for giving them cabinet jobs.

"The role of Saudi Arabia's leadership is unique and essential with regard to the Riyadh agreement and also to providing guarantees for its implementation during the current difficult phase," Malek said in an interview.

He added that his government was grateful for the Saudi initiative to build a military coalition, which has been attacking Houthi rebel positions in the north since spring 2015, and gave the rich Gulf monarchy credit for helping Yemen financially.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yemen Riyadh Saudi Aden Saudi Arabia August November 2015 Government Cabinet Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

8 POs among 40 suspects arrested in Bannu

18 seconds ago

Central Asian leaders to gather in Uzbekistan for ..

20 seconds ago

896, 977 children to be administered anti-polio dr ..

22 seconds ago

Putin Calls for Creating Russia's National Arms Pr ..

25 seconds ago

In first big speech, ECB's Lagarde tells Europe to ..

13 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.