UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Rebels Hand Over 6 Saudis To Red Cross - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:49 PM

Yemeni Rebels Hand Over 6 Saudis to Red Cross - Senior Official

Yemen's Houthis handed over six Saudis to the Red Cross on Wednesday and expect Riyadh to reciprocate the move, the head of the rebel committee for prisoner affairs said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Yemen's Houthis handed over six Saudis to the Red Cross on Wednesday and expect Riyadh to reciprocate the move, the head of the rebel committee for prisoner affairs said.

"The command ordered today to free six Saudi captives and hand them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross," Abdul Qader al-Murtada tweeted.

He added that the release was part of the efforts to exchange prisoners of war and that Houthis were awaiting similar steps from the "forces of aggression," according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah tv.

Rebels released video footage prior to the release showing the six, one of them wounded. They said the Saudi men fought in an operation against Houthis in August.

Houthis unconditionally freed 350 detainees, including three Saudis, in September after agreeing to exchange prisoners with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in December 2018.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Yemen Riyadh Saudi August September December 2018 TV From Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Army Act for ..

20 minutes ago

Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns to Beijing Due to ..

4 minutes ago

Nine dead after Indonesian capital hit by New Year ..

5 minutes ago

May 2020 bring peace for the people of Kashmir: Mu ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court moved against changing rules regard ..

5 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.