Yemeni Rebels Hand Over 6 Saudis to Red Cross - Senior Official

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Yemen's Houthis handed over six Saudis to the Red Cross on Wednesday and expect Riyadh to reciprocate the move, the head of the rebel committee for prisoner affairs said.

"The command ordered today to free six Saudi captives and hand them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross," Abdul Qader al-Murtada tweeted.

He added that the release was part of the efforts to exchange prisoners of war and that Houthis were awaiting similar steps from the "forces of aggression," according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah tv.

Rebels released video footage prior to the release showing the six, one of them wounded. They said the Saudi men fought in an operation against Houthis in August.

Houthis unconditionally freed 350 detainees, including three Saudis, in September after agreeing to exchange prisoners with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in December 2018.