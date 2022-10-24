(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Yemen's Consultation and Reconciliation Commission urged the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to reconsider the Stockholm agreement with the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in the wake of a drone attack in the Dabba oil port in the east of the country, Yemeni news agency SABA reported on Sunday, citing the commission's statement.

The Stockholm agreement, aimed at ending the war in Yemen, was signed between the warring sides in 2018.

The commission condemned attacks on the Dabba and Nashima oil ports in the Hadhramaut and Shabwah provinces, dubbing them "an example of the undermining of peace efforts and a new confirmation that the Houthis seek no peace, while benefiting from regional and international efforts to reach a truce."

"We call on the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to revise the Stockholm agreements, which the Houthis are not going to respect, taking advantage of the council's stance and the legitimate government that support peaceful opportunities," the statement read, as quoted by SABA news agency.

According to the commission, the Houthis "deliberately target oil infrastructure... to worsen the economic and humanitarian situation even further instead of minimizing the impact of the war they unleashed."

On Saturday, Yemen's National Defense Council labeled the Ansar Allah movement as a terrorist organization after their drone attack in the Dabba port in eastern Yemen.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it "a warning strike" to "prevent an oil ship that was trying to loot crude oil through the Dabba port."