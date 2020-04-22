Yemeni Rights Minister Calls for Nationwide Ceasefire to Prepare Country for COVID-19

Yemen's Minister for Human Rights Mohammad Askar in an interview with Sputnik called for a nationwide ceasefire to help prepare the country for a potential coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Yemen's Minister for Human Rights Mohammad Askar in an interview with Sputnik called for a nationwide ceasefire to help prepare the country for a potential coronavirus outbreak.

"We call for a comprehensive ceasefire in all parts of Yemen in order to act in preparation for the coronavirus," Askar said.

The fact that no outbreak has yet been detected only one case has been confirmed in the country so far is a divine providence for the country to better prepare itself to face the pandemic.

The minister urged the international community to exert pressure on the Shia Houthi rebels to engage in peace negotiations with the Yemeni government.

"[We urge] the international community to continue exerting pressure on all sides, especially the Houthi rebels, to return to the negotiation table," Askar said.

The Saudi-led coalition in the country on April 8 announced a 14-day suspension of hostilities against the Houthi rebels in line with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire.

Tit-for-tat combat and shelling continued, however, with each side blaming the other for ceasefire violations.