UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Separatists Claim Control Over Major Part Of Aden Province - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:45 AM

Yemeni Separatists Claim Control Over Major Part of Aden Province - Reports

Separatists from the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC) claim control over most of the province of Aden in the south of the country, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported, citing the commander of the STC-controlled Security Belt Forces in Aden, Waddah Omar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Separatists from the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC) claim control over most of the province of Aden in the south of the country, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported, citing the commander of the STC-controlled Security Belt Forces in Aden, Waddah Omar.

According to Omar, the Security Belt Forces are in control of most areas of the province of Aden and are chasing away government troops. In addition, he said that the STC-controlled forces "are fighting sleeper cells in Aden." Omar also added that the situation in Aden was calm.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Eryani said that government forces had regained control of the city of Aden, which was previously seized by STC. Later, it was reported that armed groups of the internationally recognized government of Yemen on Wednesday regained control of the presidential palace in the city of Aden.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of Hadi since Sanaa was seized by Houthi rebels. Pressured by the Saudi coalition, the STC later agreed to join a ceasefire and withdrew its forces from some key positions.

However, STC forces then seized new positions in other provinces in southern Yemen, in particular, the Interior Ministry's base in Abyan. The Yemeni government accused the United Arab Emirates of providing military and financial assistance to the separatists and demanded that Abu Dhabi immediately ceases support.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Information Minister Yemen Abu Dhabi Saudi Aden Sanaa United Arab Emirates August From Government

Recent Stories

Passion for cricket drives women towards umpiring

9 minutes ago

Clean, green Karachi campaign on full swing: Ali Z ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea Supreme Court orders retrial for Samsung ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on US-China worries

21 minutes ago

SpaceX Starship First Orbit Flight Expected No Ear ..

51 minutes ago

S. Korea Supreme Court orders retrial for ex-presi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.