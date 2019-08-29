Yemeni Separatists Claim Control Over Major Part of Aden Province - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Separatists from the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC) claim control over most of the province of Aden in the south of the country, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported, citing the commander of the STC-controlled Security Belt Forces in Aden, Waddah Omar.

According to Omar, the Security Belt Forces are in control of most areas of the province of Aden and are chasing away government troops. In addition, he said that the STC-controlled forces "are fighting sleeper cells in Aden." Omar also added that the situation in Aden was calm.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Eryani said that government forces had regained control of the city of Aden, which was previously seized by STC. Later, it was reported that armed groups of the internationally recognized government of Yemen on Wednesday regained control of the presidential palace in the city of Aden.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of Hadi since Sanaa was seized by Houthi rebels. Pressured by the Saudi coalition, the STC later agreed to join a ceasefire and withdrew its forces from some key positions.

However, STC forces then seized new positions in other provinces in southern Yemen, in particular, the Interior Ministry's base in Abyan. The Yemeni government accused the United Arab Emirates of providing military and financial assistance to the separatists and demanded that Abu Dhabi immediately ceases support.