Yemeni Separatists Refute Reports On Withdrawal Of Forces From Public Institutions In Aden

Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:39 AM

Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seized power in Aden, did not withdraw its troops from government institutions in the city, Nasser Khabaji, a member of the council's presidium, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seized power in Aden, did not withdraw its troops from government institutions in the city, Nasser Khabaji, a member of the council's presidium, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On August 10, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC, which is seeking independence for southern regions, took over military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in the port city of Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The STC, however, later agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden, thereby responding to the Saudi-led coalition's calls for stopping hostilities, which had left dozens killed. According to earlier media reports, the STC had to withdraw its forces and return public institutions in Aden to the government under pressure from Saudi Arabia.

"There are agreements with the coalition forces on ensuring the security of the Central Bank, the cabinet, the Council of Judges and the Supreme Court. STC forces did not withdraw their troops from them. They, along with the coalition forces, ensure the security of these facilities," Khabaji said.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Southern Transitional Council was created in 2017 around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists. The council is seeking independence and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into single state in 1990.

