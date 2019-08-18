UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Separatists Return Previously Seized Government Buildings In Aden - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Yemeni Separatists Return Previously Seized Government Buildings in Aden - Reports

Separatists from Yemen's Southern Transitional Council on Saturday handed over the buildings of the General Secretariat of the Yemeni Government, the hospital of Aden and the central bank, which they seized a week ago, to government troops, Al Arabiya television reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Separatists from Yemen's Southern Transitional Council on Saturday handed over the buildings of the General Secretariat of the Yemeni Government, the hospital of Aden and the central bank, which they seized a week ago, to government troops, Al Arabiya television reported.

The separatists began to retreat from the positions they occupied in Aden after the intervention of Saudi Arabia, which is leading the Arab coalition against the Shiite Houthi rebels who seized power in northern Yemen. On Monday UAE Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Saudi Arabia for talks with the country's leadership. After the meetings, the crown prince said Riyadh and Abu Dhabi shared views on the escalation in Aden and called on the sides to sit at the negotiating table.

According to the Arab coalition's statement published by Saudi media earlier on Saturday, the Southern Transitional Council has responded to the coalition's call to leave Aden and return to their previous positions, stop hostilities and return state institutions to the government under the supervision of the coalition.

Last week, after several days of fierce fighting, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized government led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia urged parties to the conflict in Aden to hold urgent peace talks and called for an immediate ceasefire. The council agreed to join a ceasefire.

The Southern Transitional Council was created in 2017 around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Governor Yemen UAE Riyadh Abu Dhabi Saudi Bank Aden Saudi Arabia Sunday 2017 2015 Media TV From Government Arab Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

21 minutes ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

21 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

21 minutes ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

29 minutes ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.