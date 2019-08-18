Yemeni Separatists Return Previously Seized Government Buildings in Aden - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Separatists from Yemen's Southern Transitional Council on Saturday handed over the buildings of the General Secretariat of the Yemeni Government, the hospital of Aden and the central bank, which they seized a week ago, to government troops, Al Arabiya television reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Separatists from Yemen's Southern Transitional Council on Saturday handed over the buildings of the General Secretariat of the Yemeni Government, the hospital of Aden and the central bank, which they seized a week ago, to government troops, Al Arabiya television reported.

The separatists began to retreat from the positions they occupied in Aden after the intervention of Saudi Arabia, which is leading the Arab coalition against the Shiite Houthi rebels who seized power in northern Yemen. On Monday UAE Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Saudi Arabia for talks with the country's leadership. After the meetings, the crown prince said Riyadh and Abu Dhabi shared views on the escalation in Aden and called on the sides to sit at the negotiating table.

According to the Arab coalition's statement published by Saudi media earlier on Saturday, the Southern Transitional Council has responded to the coalition's call to leave Aden and return to their previous positions, stop hostilities and return state institutions to the government under the supervision of the coalition.

Last week, after several days of fierce fighting, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized government led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia urged parties to the conflict in Aden to hold urgent peace talks and called for an immediate ceasefire. The council agreed to join a ceasefire.

The Southern Transitional Council was created in 2017 around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists.

The tensions in Aden are underway amid the violent conflict between the government and the Houthis, which has been raging since 2015 and brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.