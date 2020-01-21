Yemeni Soldiers Kill Dozens of Houthis Following Missile Attack on Army Camp - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Yemeni government soldiers pushed the Houthis out of a mountain range in the Nihm district of the central Sanaa province on Tuesday and killed dozens of rebels during the offensive, the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

"Army troops liberated a mountain range from Iran-aliened Houthi coup militia in Nihm battlefront, eastern the capital #Sanaa, keep advancing amid ongoing clashes. Dozens of Houthi rebels were killed or wounded during the clashes," the statement on the official Twitter page of Yemeni Armed Forces' Media Center said.

Yemeni government forces' advancement comes a few days after a major missile attack on the army camp that reportedly killed at least 79 soldiers and left 81 others injured in the central province of Marib. Yemen has accused Houthi rebels of conducting the attack.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthis for more than four years. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the rebels since March 2015.