Yemeni Southern Separatists Say Arrested Suspects in Murder of Ruptly Journalist Al-Quaiti

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) security forces have detained suspects in the killing of Ruptly stringer Nabil Hassan al-Quaiti, who was shot dead in the city of Aden on June 2, STC Vice President Hani Ben Brik said.

On Thursday, RT broadcaster reported that al-Quaiti was killed by unidentified gunmen near his house in the Dar Saad district in northern Aden. UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay condemned the journalist's murder. Al-Quaiti was survived by a pregnant wife and three children.

"The suspects involved in the [murder] have been arrested. We have cameras, which have recorded this incident.

Perpetrators were tracked, and some of them were detained," the STC vice president said in a live broadcast on Twitter late on Thursday.

Ben Brik also accused forces affiliated with the UN-recognized Yemeni government of being involved in al-Quaiti's murder, as they tried to "horrify the south's voice and its free media."

The journalist has also been a contributor to several other media organizations, including AFP, which also confirmed his death. Non-profits Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders have slammed the journalist's murder. The CPJ urged Yemeni authorities to probe the killing of al-Quaiti.