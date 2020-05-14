UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Southern Separatists Seize Control Over Several Positions In Abyan Province -Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:21 AM

Yemeni Southern Separatists Seize Control Over Several Positions in Abyan Province -Source

The forces of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) have established control over several positions in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The forces of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) have established control over several positions in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

In late April, the STC introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces and declared a state of emergency in those areas. The separatists accused the internationally recognized government of failing to implement the 2019 peace agreement in the Saudi capital of Riaydh, while the government said that the council was destabilizing the situation in southern Yemen. There were also reports about clashes between the government troops and the STC forces in Abyan. On Wednesday, the Yemeni government called on the STC to stick to the Riyadh deal.

A source told Sputnik that the STC had attacked the government troops and seized their positions east of the town of Zinjibar.

The clash has left six people dead and 15 more injured.

The STC was created in 2017. The secessionist movement is backed by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has launched an air campaign against the Shia Houthi rebels in northern Yemen.

In November 2019, Yemen's internationally recognized government, headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, signed a peace deal with STC aimed at putting an end to military confrontation. Apart from other things, the Riyadh agreement envisioned that the secessionists should return military facilities and state institutions, which they had previously seized in Yemen's south, to the government.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Yemen Riyadh Saudi United Arab Emirates April November 2017 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FDI registers upward trend in Pakistan owing to ne ..

3 minutes ago

Typhoon forces risky evacuations in virus-hit Phil ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

1 hour ago

Virus crisis adds to woes of Africa's oil producer ..

3 minutes ago

Wave of COVID-19 bankruptcies poses next threat to ..

3 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.