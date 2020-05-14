Yemeni Southern Separatists Seize Control Over Several Positions in Abyan Province -Source

The forces of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) have established control over several positions in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The forces of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) have established control over several positions in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

In late April, the STC introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces and declared a state of emergency in those areas. The separatists accused the internationally recognized government of failing to implement the 2019 peace agreement in the Saudi capital of Riaydh, while the government said that the council was destabilizing the situation in southern Yemen. There were also reports about clashes between the government troops and the STC forces in Abyan. On Wednesday, the Yemeni government called on the STC to stick to the Riyadh deal.

A source told Sputnik that the STC had attacked the government troops and seized their positions east of the town of Zinjibar.

The clash has left six people dead and 15 more injured.

The STC was created in 2017. The secessionist movement is backed by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has launched an air campaign against the Shia Houthi rebels in northern Yemen.

In November 2019, Yemen's internationally recognized government, headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, signed a peace deal with STC aimed at putting an end to military confrontation. Apart from other things, the Riyadh agreement envisioned that the secessionists should return military facilities and state institutions, which they had previously seized in Yemen's south, to the government.