Yemeni Students Graduates From Russian Universities Stage Rally Near Embassy In Moscow

6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Yemeni Students Graduates From Russian Universities Stage Rally Near Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Graduates of Russian military universities from Yemen staged a protest near the Yemeni Embassy in Moscow, demanding to send them back home after the completion of studies and pay funds for living for the period before the departure.

"We, military officers, graduates of military universities from different cities of Russia, came to Moscow upon the instructions of the military attache of the Yemeni embassy to be able to return home, but found out about the delay of the flight for an indefinite period. The embassy pledged to allocate money for staying in Moscow until the departure on August 16, but did not fulfill the promise, and the ambassador called the police to disperse the students," one of the rally's participants told Sputnik.

According to graduates, after the arrival of the police, some of them were forced to go into the embassy building fearing detention for participating in an unauthorized rally.

According to them, seven Yemeni graduates have been detained by Moscow police. The students asked the Yemeni Ministry of Defense to intervene and facilitate the release of the detainees.

Meanwhile, Yemen's government spokesman Rajih Badi told Sputnik that he was unaware of the developments near the embassy in Moscow but pledged to address the situation.

