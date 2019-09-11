Yemeni Minister of Transport Saleh Algabwani accused on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of conducting flights from Yemen's Riyan International Airport in the southern city of Mukalla without coordinating with the government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Yemeni Minister of Transport Saleh Algabwani accused on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of conducting flights from Yemen's Riyan International Airport in the southern city of Mukalla without coordinating with the government.

"In the past few days, the UAE has started flights from and to the Riyan International Airport without any coordination with [Yemen's] Ministry of Transport. It is also using [Yemen's] ports to bring weapons to the rebels in Aden," Algabwani tweeted.

He added that Yemen plans to inform the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Maritime Organization and relevant international bodies about these violations of the state's sovereignty.

The Yemeni government has been claiming that Abu Dhabi is supporting the separatists who in early August took control of the port city of Aden in the country's south. Yemeni government forces have since regained control of the city and is engaged in peace negotiations with the separatists as well as the Houthi rebels with whom it has also been engaged in fighting.

The UAE is a part of the Saudi-led coalition that was asked to assist Yemen in its fight against the Houthis. Abu Dhabi has denied claims that it supports the separatists.