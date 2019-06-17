The war in Yemen is turning more violent with an upsurge in the number of conflict incidents, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during a session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Yemen on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The war in Yemen is turning more violent with an upsurge in the number of conflict incidents, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said during a session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Yemen on Monday.

"In fact, accurate data indicates the conflict incidents across the country have been mostly increasing since 2016," Lowcock said. "Yemen is getting more violent, not less. The conflict is getting worse, not better."

Lowcock explained that the number of incidents in which children have been killed or injured had more than tripled between October 2018 and March 2019.

Lawcock also said that "fighting this year has displaced more than 250,000 people," adding that the conflict has devastated Yemen's economy.

The conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side by undertaking a military campaign against the Houthis.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.