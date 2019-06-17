The warring parties in the Yemen conflict should demonstrate progress on the implementation of the exchange of prisoners, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Monday during the UN Security Council open consultations on the situation in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The warring parties in the Yemen conflict should demonstrate progress on the implementation of the exchange of prisoners, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Monday during the UN Security Council open consultations on the situation in the country.

"I call on the parties to prioritize the implementation of the exchange of the prisoners in good faith and demonstrate the required flexibility to make it a reality, for the sake of peace and for the sake of thousands of Yemeni families who long to be reunited and extremely disappointed that this has not happened yet," Griffiths said via video conference.

The special envoy noted that substantial progress on the exchange of prisoners would demonstrate the seriousness of the parties to apply confidence-building measures.

Griffiths added that in recent months, the parties have engaged in productive discussions on the implementation of the exchange agreed under the Stockholm pact, adding that such discussions can be turned into actions.

Yemen has for years been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several.

A Saudi-led coalition has engaged in military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

In December, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met at the negotiating table organized under UN auspices in Stockholm. They managed to reach a number of important agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.