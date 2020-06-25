UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Coronavirus Count Passes 1,000 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The national coronavirus task force in war-torn Yemen said Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases had passed 1,000 in the past day.

The Supreme National Emergency Committee for Coronavirus estimates that 1,015 people have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic begun, with 274 people dying.

The majority of cases have been reported in the provinces of Hadhramaut, Aden and Taiz.

All cases were reported in the parts of the country under control of the internationally recognized government. The authority said it did not have data from territories held by Houthi rebels in the northwest.

