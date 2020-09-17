UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The COVID-19-related fatality rate in Yemen stands at an alarming 30 percent, while the number of people affected by the disease may reach up to 1 million, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"There are more than 2,000 confirmed [cases] of COVID-19 in Yemen, but experts estimate that there are possibly up to 1 million people impacted by the virus, with a fatality rate as high as 30 percent," Dujarric said.

As of Thursday, Yemen had registered 2,019 cases of COVID-19 infections and 583 deaths.

However, the United Nations had previously warned that the actual COVID-19 spread in the middle Eastern country might be much higher.

The numbers are likely to remain underreported due to the fragile health system destroyed by more than six years of conflict, the organization said.