DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Yemen's government forces shot down a Houthi drone on Wednesday in the country's northwestern province, where the rebel movement claimed to have downed a Saudi fighter jet last week, media reported, citing the Yemeni military.

According to the Al Arabiya tv channel, the drone was downed during a reconnaissance flight in Al Jawf province.

The news comes after the Houthis said on Friday that they had downed a jet of the Arab coalition in the same province. The coalition subsequently confirmed the jet's crash and retaliated with airstrikes that killed 35 people, including children, according to the Houthis.

The rebel movement, which did not possess drones at the onset of the Yemeni war, has recently started actively using unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct reconnaissance and bomb enemy targets.

In September, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the drone bombing of Saudi oil installations, which more than halved the kingdom's daily oil output for some time. The Arab coalition has, however, put the blame on Iran, saying that cruise missiles were used in the attack.