UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday urged the international community to prevent an impending catastrophe that could take place if the stranded oil tanker Safer off the country's coast breaks apart.

"Also, I'd like to call on the international community to seriously and urgently commit to putting an end to this imminent catastrophe of a Safer oil ship," Hadi said. "The Houthis are refusing access for a UN team to the oil tanker for repair and maintenance."

The United Nations has been attempting since July to send a technical mission to the decaying tanker, which is loaded with 1 million barrels of crude oil and can break apart or explode at any time.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in August called on the Houthi rebel movement that controls the nearby area close to the tanker to remove any obstacles and grant access to independent technical experts to conduct possible repairs.

An oil spill from the tanker would directly impact as many as 1.6 million people, causing catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects to the area around the port of Al-Hudaydah, according to the United Nations.