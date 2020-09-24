UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Hadi Urges International Community To Avoid Collapse Of Abandoned Oil Tanker Safer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:58 PM

Yemen's Hadi Urges International Community to Avoid Collapse of Abandoned Oil Tanker Safer

Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday urged the international community to prevent an impending catastrophe that could take place if the stranded oil tanker Safer off the country's coast breaks apart

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday urged the international community to prevent an impending catastrophe that could take place if the stranded oil tanker Safer off the country's coast breaks apart.

"Also, I'd like to call on the international community to seriously and urgently commit to putting an end to this imminent catastrophe of a Safer oil ship," Hadi said. "The Houthis are refusing access for a UN team to the oil tanker for repair and maintenance."

The United Nations has been attempting since July to send a technical mission to the decaying tanker, which is loaded with 1 million barrels of crude oil and can break apart or explode at any time.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in August called on the Houthi rebel movement that controls the nearby area close to the tanker to remove any obstacles and grant access to independent technical experts to conduct possible repairs.

An oil spill from the tanker would directly impact as many as 1.6 million people, causing catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects to the area around the port of Al-Hudaydah, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Yemen Oil July August From Million

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

31 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

46 minutes ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 85 CSR initiatives in 9 mo ..

1 hour ago

10-year swap rate on UAE Dirham at 1.6 percent by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.