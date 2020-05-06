(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The first lethal coronavirus case was confirmed in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which is currently controlled by the rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, Houthi Minister of Public Health Taha al-Mutawakel said on Tuesday.

"We report the first case of confirmed coronavirus infection in the capital of Sanaa, found in a person who came from Somalia and died in a hotel in Sanaa," al-Mutawakel told the Houthi-run Almasirah television channel.

According to the minister, the death of the Somalian man was reported on Sunday. Following a test, he was confirmed to have had COVID-19 and underlying kidney and liver conditions.

Al-Mutawakel said that the hospital where the man had died was disinfected and other residents were quarantined.

He further called upon fellow Yemeni citizens to take all necessary precautions and refrain from visiting markets and shops.

To date, the internationally recognized Yemeni government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi has confirmed 21 COVID-19 cases in the country's territory under its control, including three fatalities.

The armed conflict between Hadi's government and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015.