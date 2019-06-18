MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels on Monday launched a new attack on the international airport of Saudi Arabia's southwest city of Abha, local media reported.

According to the news outlet, the most recent attack on the airport using drones has successfully hit its target.

It comes almost a week after a Houthi rocket hit the arrival lounge of the Saudi airport on Wednesday, leaving 26 people injured.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.