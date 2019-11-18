(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Yemen's Houthi movement captured a vessel in the Red Sea this weekend that was carrying a drilling rig belonging to a South Korean company, Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki said on Monday.

"At 10:58 p.m. [19:58 GMT] on Sunday, the vessel was hijacked while sailing through the southern Red Sea, and it came under armed robbery by two boats carrying terrorists belonging to the Houthi militia," the coalition spokesman said, as quoted by the Saudi Gazette news outlet.

The exact number of people on board and their nationalities were not specified.

Maliki also stressed that the Houthis' actions continued to be a real threat to security in the region, and that the movement was responsible for the safety of the crew on board.

The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at the Yemeni president's request since the war between the rebel group and the government began in March 2015.