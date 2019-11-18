UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Capture Vessel With South Korean Drilling Rig - Arab Coalition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Capture Vessel With South Korean Drilling Rig - Arab Coalition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Yemen's Houthi movement captured a vessel in the Red Sea this weekend that was carrying a drilling rig belonging to a South Korean company, Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki said on Monday.

"At 10:58 p.m. [19:58 GMT] on Sunday, the vessel was hijacked while sailing through the southern Red Sea, and it came under armed robbery by two boats carrying terrorists belonging to the Houthi militia," the coalition spokesman said, as quoted by the Saudi Gazette news outlet.

The exact number of people on board and their nationalities were not specified.

Maliki also stressed that the Houthis' actions continued to be a real threat to security in the region, and that the movement was responsible for the safety of the crew on board.

The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at the Yemeni president's request since the war between the rebel group and the government began in March 2015.

Related Topics

Yemen Company Saudi Robbery North Korea March Sunday 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

3 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

3 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

3 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership on same page over natio ..

7 minutes ago

European police bust gang looting artifacts in Ita ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.