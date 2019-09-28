DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Yemen's rebel Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, on Saturday denied media reports that the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting against the group in the Yemeni war, had agreed to engage in a ceasefire in several areas of the country, including the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.

Media reported on Friday, citing sources, that Riyadh had agreed to the move in response to the Houthis' last week announcement on halting drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. The announcement came after the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil facilities earlier in September that resulted in a sharp drop in the kingdom's oil production.

"The rumors disseminated by some US media outlets about Saudi Arabia allegedly agreeing to halt strikes on four regions remain rumors.

There is no official side behind this," Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of the Houthi movement, told Al Masira broadcaster.

Al-Houthi added that Yemen did not accept any agreement that did not include a full ceasefire and end to a blockade waged by the Saudi-led coalition.

Last week, the Houthis said they were ready to stop their attacks on Saudi Arabia, adding they expected Saudi authorities to stop military actions against Yemen as a reciprocal move.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.