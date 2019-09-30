UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Release 290 Detainees Under ICRC, UN Supervision

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Release 290 Detainees Under ICRC, UN Supervision

Yemen's rebel Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, on Monday released 290 detainees, a move that was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations, the ICRC said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Yemen's rebel Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, on Monday released 290 detainees, a move that was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations, the ICRC said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the head of the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, Abdul Qader Murtada, said that the Houthis were going to release 350 captives, including three Saudi nationals, under UN supervision. He noted that the militants were acting in accordance with the Stockholm agreements that were concluded with Yemen's internationally recognized government at the end of last year, and encouraged Riyadh to do the same.

"The unilateral release of 290 detainees, including 42 survivors of an attack on a place of detention in Dhamar this month, took place today," the statement read.

It noted that the ICRC was tasked with confirming the identities of the detainees who were to be released. The organization also provided financial assistance for the transportation of the captives and other expenses, as well as contacted the underage prisoners' families so that they could meet them.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, in turn, welcomed the detainees' release and expressed hope that such a step would create more similar initiatives.

"I welcome the release of detainees by Ansar Allah & hope this will lead to initiatives to facilitate the detainees exchange as per the Stockholm Agreement. I welcome previous steps by GoY [Government of Yemen] & Arab Coalition leading to release #Yemeni minors," Griffiths wrote on Twitter.

Last December, the warring parties attended UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden's capital of Stockholm, and concluded a ceasefire agreement.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Attack Militants World United Nations Exchange Twitter Yemen Riyadh Saudi Stockholm Same Lead Dhamar Sweden December 2015 Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League General Council meeting ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah&#039;s Souq Al Jubail fish sales reach 1.9 ..

15 minutes ago

OCI NV, ADNOC close strategic partnership agreemen ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighted Kashmir issue with effe ..

2 minutes ago

Eight More Countries to Join INSTEX Mechanism on T ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad approves ado ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.