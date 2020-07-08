UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Threaten To Target Royal Castles In Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Threaten to Target Royal Castles in Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Houthi rebel forces in northern Yemen may target Saudi royal palaces and called on civilians to steer clear of them, Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.

"We call on our brethren who are nationals and residents [of Saudi Arabia] to keep your distance of military bases or the bases used for military purposes, keep a distance from the palaces of the oppressors and criminals as they are among the targets," Saree said in a briefing broadcast on Houthi-run Al-Masirah tv.

Saree also claimed that Saudi air defense systems were deficient in that they buckled and fell on Saudi homes when launched to repel Houthi missiles.

The military spokesman provided no proof of the claim.

Recent weeks have seen an increase in drones, missiles and other projectiles hurled towards Saudi Arabia from the rebel-held territories.

The Saudi-led coalition has been embroiled in the conflict in Yemen since 2015, when they stepped in to aid the central government against the Houthis that overran much of the country.

The conflict has become a drain on Saudi resources and turned Yemen into one of the world's largest humanitarian crisis hotspots.

