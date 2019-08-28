UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Houthis Announce Fresh Drone Strikes On Saudi Arabia

Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:14 PM

Yemeni rebels announced on Wednesday they had attacked military positions in southwestern Saudi Arabia with armed drones

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Yemeni rebels announced on Wednesday they had attacked military positions in southwestern Saudi Arabia with armed drones.

"Air forces are carrying out attacks with drones towards Jizan and Najran," the Houthi spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarei, said.

The attacks on a military target in Najran and a Saudi army camp in Jizan killed and injured multiple soldiers, he claimed.

The rebels routinely launch drones toward Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen's internationally recognized government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015.

