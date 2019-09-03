UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Houthis Attack Government Forces In Al Jawf, Dhale Governorates - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:36 AM

Yemen's Houthi rebels killed and wounded members of the Yemeni government forces in the country's southwestern governorates of Al Jawf and Dhale, Al Masirah broadcaster, which is controlled by the rebel movement, said Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Yemen's Houthi rebels killed and wounded members of the Yemeni government forces in the country's southwestern governorates of Al Jawf and Dhale, Al Masirah broadcaster, which is controlled by the rebel movement, said Monday.

"Houthis carried out a raid on army positions in the military camp in Al Maslub district west of Al Jawf," a military source was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The broadcaster confirmed that the attack had resulted in multiple casualties.

Houthis also carried out attacks on the government forces' positions in Dhale governorate west of Al Jawf, it added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

