UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' At Saudi Airports With Drones - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:33 PM

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi Airports With Drones - Reports

Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked two airports in southern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, halting all air traffic, Yemeni media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked two airports in southern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, halting all air traffic, Yemeni media said.

The Almasirah news channel cited a Yemeni armed forces spokesman as saying that Qasef-2K drones targeted fighter jets and "important military sites" at Jizan airport.

Military targets were also engaged in a second attack on the Abha airport.

The Houthi military spokesman reportedly warned of "more painful operations" to come if the Saudi-led coalition did not stop airstrikes on rebel targets.

Related Topics

Attack Yemen Traffic Abha Jizan Saudi Arabia Media All Airport

Recent Stories

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam's latest judiciary sullying narrative damag ..

3 minutes ago

FC Lokomotiv Moscow Beats Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 ..

3 minutes ago

Nurses resume protest for acceptance of demands

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.