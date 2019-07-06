Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' At Saudi Airports With Drones - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:33 PM
Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked two airports in southern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, halting all air traffic, Yemeni media said
The Almasirah news channel cited a Yemeni armed forces spokesman as saying that Qasef-2K drones targeted fighter jets and "important military sites" at Jizan airport.
Military targets were also engaged in a second attack on the Abha airport.
The Houthi military spokesman reportedly warned of "more painful operations" to come if the Saudi-led coalition did not stop airstrikes on rebel targets.