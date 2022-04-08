UrduPoint.com

Yemen's Houthis Call For Foreign Troops' Withdrawal To Begin Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Yemen's Houthis Call for Foreign Troops' Withdrawal to Begin Talks

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Ansar Allah movement, the Houthis, ruling in the Yemeni north calls for a withdrawal of foreign troops as a precondition for launching peace talks with the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the head of the Houthi delegation at previous talks, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said.

On Thursday, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi stepped down after seven years of war in the country and handed over his power to the newly created presidential council, which consists of eight political leaders, including the separatist South Yemeni Transitional Council governing in the south, but excluding the Houthis.

The council's formation was announced following inter-Yemeni consultations in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, where the Saudi leadership called on the council to initiate talks with the Houthis to establish a stable peace in Yemen torn by violent conflict for years.

"The path to peace is known, ceasefire, lifting the siege of northern Yemen and the withdrawal of foreign troops.

After that we can talk about political dialogue," Abdulsalam told Houthi-controlled Almasirah broadcaster.

Speaking about the newly created council, Abdulsalam said that "the measures taken by the enemy have no legitimacy, come from an illegitimate party, and have no powers either in terms of the constitution, law, or in the eyes of the people."

"These actions are taken outside Yemen, while abroad they have no right to determine anything in the internal affairs of Yemen," he added.

The Houthis have been fighting against Hadi-led internationally recognized government since 2014. The Houthis seized control of Sanaa and much of the Yemeni north and formed the Supreme Revolutionary Committee to govern the country. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The protracted conflict has killed an estimated 377,000 people and brought about a major humanitarian meltdown in the country.

