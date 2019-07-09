UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Houthis Claim Drone Attack On Airport, Power Plant In Saudi Arabia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A spokesperson for the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said it had launched a drone attack on an airport and a power station in the Saudi Arabian city of Abha.

"Drones of [the Houthi] air force carried out a major attack on the international Abha airport as well as the Tihama power station in this city," the spokesperson told the Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel.

According to the spokesperson, "the drone strikes have resulted in flight disruptions at the airport."

Last week, the Houthis said they had attacked two airports located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia next to the Yemeni border.

