SANAA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Yemen's Houthis said they launched drone attacks on King Khaled Air Base in the southwest of Saudi Arabia on Thursday early morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah tv reported.

The bomb-laden drones targeted "military telecommunication system and fuel tanks at the air base in Khamis Mushait city," the television said, citing a statement by the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea.

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the alleged attack.

Houthis have recently stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but most of the attacks were intercepted by the kingdom's air forces.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.